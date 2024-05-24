News & Insights

Stocks

Yancoal Announces Registry Address Update

May 24, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yancoal Australia Ltd. (AU:YAL) has released an update.

Yancoal Australia Ltd has announced a change in the registry address of Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, effective from 23 May 2024. Shareholders and member organisations are advised to lodge documentation at the new address in Ermington, NSW. The move is part of an operational update and does not affect telephone numbers or postal contacts.

For further insights into AU:YAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YACAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.