Yancoal Announces Registry Address Update

Yancoal Australia Ltd. (AU:YAL) has released an update.

Yancoal Australia Ltd has announced a change in the registry address of Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, effective from 23 May 2024. Shareholders and member organisations are advised to lodge documentation at the new address in Ermington, NSW. The move is part of an operational update and does not affect telephone numbers or postal contacts.

For further insights into AU:YAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.