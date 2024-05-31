News & Insights

Yanchang Petroleum Shareholders Vote at AGM

May 31, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Yanchang Petroleum International Limited (HK:0346) has released an update.

Yanchang Petroleum International Limited announced unanimous approval on all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on May 31, 2024, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and appointment of auditors. However, three proposals related to issuing, repurchasing, and extending mandates for new shares faced overwhelming rejection, with over 77% of votes against each.

