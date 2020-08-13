Cryptocurrencies

YAM’s Market Cap Falls From $60M to Zero in 35 Minutes

Contributor
Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Published
YAM Market Cap (CoinGecko)

Two-day-old DeFi project YAM has seen its market cap evaporate in under an hour as a desperate last-minute attempt to fix a bug in the code ultimately failed.

  • Data from price site CoinGecko shows the total value of YAM collapsed from roughly $60 million at 07:40 UTC to $0 by 08:15 â barely 35 minutes later.
  • The price of YAM tokens, which peaked at roughly $167 at 17:30 UTC, had spiraled down to barely $14 at just before 08:00.
  • Having only launched Tuesday, YAM was a yield farming protocol where tokens were intended to keep parity with the U.S. dollar through loosening or contracting supply.
  • Itâs relative newness though meant the code hadnât been properly audited; a bug was soon discovered that effectively meant the protocol would keep printing âdudâ YAM tokens that would prevent token holders from making any governance decisions.
  • A last-minute attempt to save the protocol ultimately failed and co-founder Brock ElmoreÂ pronounced the project dead at 08:01 UTC.
  • Yamâs market cap went to zero moments later.
  • The project announced a plan to migrate to YAM 2.0 just before press time.
  • Crypto exchange Gate.io announced it will reinstate deposits, withdrawals for YAM, with trading set to resume at 14:30 UTC.

See also: Deposits in âMonetary Experimentâ Meme Token YAM Break $460M

UPDATE (Aug. 13, 10:45 UTC): This article has been updated to include the Gate.io announcement.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular