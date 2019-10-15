YAMHF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Yamaha Mtr CO (Symbol: YAMHF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.77, changing hands as high as $19.06 per share. Yamaha Mtr CO shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YAMHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YAMHF's low point in its 52 week range is $16 per share, with $25.163 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.06.

