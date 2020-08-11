YAMHF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Yamaha Mtr CO (Symbol: YAMHF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.53, changing hands as high as $16.55 per share. Yamaha Mtr CO shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YAMHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YAMHF's low point in its 52 week range is $10.58 per share, with $21.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.55.

