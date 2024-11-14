Yamaura Corporation Reports Decline in First-Half Profits

Yamaura Corporation (JP:1780) has released an update.

Yamaura Corporation reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales dropping by 28.4% and profits attributable to owners of the parent falling 44.2% compared to the same period last year. Despite the decrease, the company remains listed on both the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, maintaining a strong equity ratio of 75.4%.

