Yamato Kogyo (TYO:5444) Price Target Increased by 5.96% to 6,528.00

The average one-year price target for Yamato Kogyo (TYO:5444) has been revised to 6,528.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.96% from the prior estimate of 6,160.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,959.00 to a high of 6,930.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.03% from the latest reported closing price of 6,157.00 / share.

Yamato Kogyo Maintains 4.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yamato Kogyo. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5444 is 0.11%, an increase of 33.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 3,477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 987K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing a decrease of 17.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5444 by 5.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 442K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 256K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5444 by 11.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 192K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 185K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

