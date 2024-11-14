Yamashin-Filter Corp. Unveils Growth Strategy

Yamashin-Filter Corp. (JP:6240) has released an update.

Yamashin-Filter Corp. has announced a new Medium-Term Management Plan aimed at boosting its corporate value and achieving sustainable growth by FY2027. The company plans to enhance market share and introduce high-value products in its filter segments while focusing on capital costs and promoting ESG management. Key financial targets include achieving a ROIC of over 10% and a dividend payout ratio of 80%.

