News & Insights

Stocks

Yamashin-Filter Corp. Unveils Growth Strategy

November 14, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yamashin-Filter Corp. (JP:6240) has released an update.

Yamashin-Filter Corp. has announced a new Medium-Term Management Plan aimed at boosting its corporate value and achieving sustainable growth by FY2027. The company plans to enhance market share and introduce high-value products in its filter segments while focusing on capital costs and promoting ESG management. Key financial targets include achieving a ROIC of over 10% and a dividend payout ratio of 80%.

For further insights into JP:6240 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.