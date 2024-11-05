Yamashin-Filter Corp. Boosts Earnings and Dividend Forecast

Yamashin-Filter Corp. (JP:6240) has released an update.

Yamashin-Filter Corp. has revised its earnings and year-end dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, with net sales now expected to reach 19.3 billion yen, a significant increase driven mainly by the Construction Machinery Filter segment. The company anticipates a sharp rise in operating profit due to improved selling prices and effective cost-reduction measures, despite declining demand for new construction vehicles. Shareholders can also expect a year-end dividend increase, reflecting strong financial performance.

