Yamashin-Filter Corp. Announces Strong Half-Year Results

November 05, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Yamashin-Filter Corp. (JP:6240) has released an update.

Yamashin-Filter Corp. reported impressive financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 13.8% year-on-year to 9.9 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent soaring by 285% to 870 million yen. The company also announced a dividend increase, reflecting its robust performance and positive outlook. Investors may find these results encouraging as Yamashin-Filter demonstrates significant growth and profitability.

