Yamana Gold Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Yamana Gold Inc. (YAU.L, YRI.TO, AUY) reported that its first-quarter net earnings were US$45.0 million or US$0.05 per share compared to a net loss of US$4.1 million or break even per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net earnings of US$47.2 million or US$0.05 per share compared to US$24.0 million or US$0.03 per share last year.

Revenue declined to US$356.5 million from US$407.1 million in the prior year.

