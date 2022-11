Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Yamana Gold YRI.TO said on Friday it has received an unsolicited takeover offer from Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO.

