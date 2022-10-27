Yamana Gold Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Yamana Gold Inc. (YAU.L, YRI.TO, AUY) reported that its third quarter net earnings declined to $19.8 million or $0.02 per share from $27.0 million or $0.03 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings were $44.5 million or $0.05 per share compared to $73.7 million or $0.08 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $422.4 million from $452.2 million in the prior year.

The company said it is well positioned to achieve its annual production guidance of 1 million gold equivalent ounces with AISC expected to be within the upper end of guidance when adjusted for the impact of the higher gold-to-silver ratio.

