Markets
AUY

Yamana Gold Q2 Adj. Net Earnings Rise

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY,YRI.TO) reported that its second-quarter adjusted net earnings were $63.3 million or $0.07 per share compared to adjusted net earnings of $19.8 million or $0.02 per a year earlier.

Net earnings were nil or nil per share compared to net earnings of $14.1 million or $0.01 per share a year earlier.

The company announced it has increased its annual dividend by a further 12% to $0.07 per share.

Revenue was $303.4 million compared to $463.5 million in the previous year.

The company reiterated its 2020 production guidance of 890,000 gold equivalent ounces, comprised of 786,000 ounces of gold and 10.25 million ounces of silver.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular