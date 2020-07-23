Yamana Gold Q2 Adj. Net Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY,YRI.TO) reported that its second-quarter adjusted net earnings were $63.3 million or $0.07 per share compared to adjusted net earnings of $19.8 million or $0.02 per a year earlier.

Net earnings were nil or nil per share compared to net earnings of $14.1 million or $0.01 per share a year earlier.

The company announced it has increased its annual dividend by a further 12% to $0.07 per share.

Revenue was $303.4 million compared to $463.5 million in the previous year.

The company reiterated its 2020 production guidance of 890,000 gold equivalent ounces, comprised of 786,000 ounces of gold and 10.25 million ounces of silver.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.