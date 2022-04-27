Yamana Gold Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Yamana Gold Inc. (YAU.L, YRI.TO, AUY) reported that its first quarter net earnings attributable to equity holders rose to $57.8 million from $54.7 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, net earnings were $0.06 flat with the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings were $83.6 million or $0.09 per share.

Cash flows from operating activities of $151.7 million and cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital increased 7.6% year-over-year to $197.3 million.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $441.9 million from $422.0 million in the prior year.

