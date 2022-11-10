Yamana Gold Inc. Shares Close the Week 21.6% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares closed this week 21.6% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 19.7% year-to-date, up 16.7% over the past 12 months, and up 100.1% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.4%, and the S&P 500 rose 6.4%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $5.23 and as low as $4.68 this week.

Shares closed 19.0% below its 52-week high and 41.8% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 11.7% lower than the 10-day average and 67.7% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.6.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Materials industry sector this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -225.8%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -202.2%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.