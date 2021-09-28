Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AUY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -42.31% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.96, the dividend yield is 3.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUY was $3.96, representing a -37.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.30 and a 0.51% increase over the 52 week low of $3.94.

AUY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports AUY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.12%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the auy Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AUY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AUY as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an decrease of -20.16% over the last 100 days. SILJ has the highest percent weighting of AUY at 7.69%.

