Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.018 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AUY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.61, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUY was $5.61, representing a -20.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.02 and a 151.57% increase over the 52 week low of $2.23.

AUY is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). AUY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports AUY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 86.15%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AUY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AUY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AUY as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SILJ with an increase of 40.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AUY at 7.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.