Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AUY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -42.31% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.14, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUY was $4.14, representing a -32.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.16 and a 11.89% increase over the 52 week low of $3.70.

AUY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports AUY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AUY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AUY as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an decrease of -8.31% over the last 100 days. SILJ has the highest percent weighting of AUY at 7.1%.

