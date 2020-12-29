Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AUY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.63, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUY was $5.63, representing a -19.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.02 and a 152.47% increase over the 52 week low of $2.23.

AUY is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). AUY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.13. Zacks Investment Research reports AUY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 138.46%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AUY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AUY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AUY as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SILJ with an decrease of -5.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AUY at 6.56%.

