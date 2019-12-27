Dividends
Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AUY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.9, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUY was $3.9, representing a -2.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.99 and a 119.1% increase over the 52 week low of $1.78.

AUY is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). AUY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports AUY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.17%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AUY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AUY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AUY as a top-10 holding:

  • ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)
  • VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SILJ with an increase of 21.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AUY at 4.43%.

