Yamana Gold considers another doubling in dividend payout - CEO

Canada's Yamana Gold is considering a further increase in dividends of between 50% and 100%, its chief executive told Reuters, after doubling the payout this year.

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Yamana Gold YRI.TO is considering a further increase in dividends of between 50% and 100%, its chief executive told Reuters, after doubling the payout this year.

Yamana Gold, which sold its $1 billion copper-gold mine to Lundin Mining LUN.TO this year, doubled its dividend this year to 4 U.S. cents per share in its third quarter.

"We are considering another dividend increase and believe that we can support an increase that is at least 50% higher than our current dividend and potentially 100% higher," Chief Executive Peter Marrone said.

"We are in the process of creating a reserve cash balance that would help ensure that our dividend remains sustainable even if the price of gold declines."

Gold mining companies have been helped by a 14% rise in the spot prices XAU= this year to six-year highs which has boosted revenues and spurred some mergers and acquisitions.

Elsewhere in the sector, in November Barrick Gold ABX.TO raised its quarterly dividend by 25%, while Kirkland Lake Gold KL.TO lifted its payout by 50%.

Yamana Gold's Toronto-listed shares are up 50% so far this year.

