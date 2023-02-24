Yamana Gold Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AUY

In trading on Friday, shares of Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.08, changing hands as low as $5.05 per share. Yamana Gold Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUY's low point in its 52 week range is $3.88 per share, with $6.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.08.

