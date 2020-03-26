Yamana Gold (AUY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Yamana Gold (AUY) closed at $3.26, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 6.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 6.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 26.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 22.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 21.22%.

AUY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion, which would represent changes of +23.08% and -4.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AUY should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.39% higher. AUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AUY has a Forward P/E ratio of 20 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14, which means AUY is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

