Yamana Gold (AUY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.83, changing hands as high as $4.90 per share. Yamana Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUY's low point in its 52 week range is $3.70 per share, with $6.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.80.

