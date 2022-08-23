Yamana Gold (AUY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.83, changing hands as high as $4.90 per share. Yamana Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AUY's low point in its 52 week range is $3.70 per share, with $6.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.80.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAUY
Other TopicsStocks Commodities
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting