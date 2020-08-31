Yamana Gold (AUY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Yamana Gold (AUY) closed at $6.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.81% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 4.25% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AUY as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 20% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion, which would represent changes of +76.92% and -3.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AUY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.41% higher. AUY is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AUY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.03. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.03.

Investors should also note that AUY has a PEG ratio of 1.43 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AUY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

