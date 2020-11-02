Markets
AUY

Yamana Gold Announces Acquisition Of Monarch Gold - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Yamana Gold Inc. (YAU.L, YRI.TO, AUY) has agreed to acquire the Wasamac property and the Camflo property and mill from Monarch Gold Corp. through the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Monarch not owned by Yamana under a plan of arrangement for consideration, including cash and shares, of approximately C$152 million. The total Yamana consideration is comprised of 0.0376 of a Yamana share and C$0.192 in cash per Monarch share.

Monarch's principal asset is the Wasamac gold underground project. The project has existing proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.8 million ounces of gold at 2.56 grams per tonne.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular