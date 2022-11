Nov 8 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO said on Tuesday it has agreed to be acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO, valuing the Canadian miner at about $4.8 billion.

