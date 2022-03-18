Yamal pipeline gas flows from Germany to Poland decline –data

Contributor
Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland declined sharply on Friday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

March 18 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland declined sharply on Friday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

The supplies fell to just 1,859,336 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) from about 4.1 million kWh/h at the Mallnow metering point, the data showed.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More