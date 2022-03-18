Yamal pipeline gas flows from Germany to Poland decline –data

March 18 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland declined sharply on Friday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

The supplies fell to just 1,859,336 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) from about 4.1 million kWh/h at the Mallnow metering point, the data showed.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.