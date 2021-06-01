Yamal LNG's fourth train reaches full capacity, Kommersant reports

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - The fourth and the last train at Russia's Yamal LNG plant, which produces sea-borne liquefied natural gas, has reached full capacity, Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

Russia's Novatek NVTK.MM, Yamal LNG's largest shareholder, declined to comment.

Full-scale production at the fourth line, with annual capacity of 950,000 million tonnes, had been delayed and Novatek said in January that the line had started LNG output in test mode.

The company plans to sell LNG from the train on the spot market. It mainly sells the super-cooled gas on long-term deals, shipping to Europe and Asia via the Northern Sea Route in Russia's Arctic.

Kommersant said the fourth line could produce up to 500,000 tonnes of LNG in the second half of the year.

Novatek has a 50.1% stake in Yamal LNG, situated on the shore of the Yamal peninsula in the Arctic. French energy major Total TOTF.PA holds 20%, while China's CNPC and Silk Road Fund have 20% and 9.9% respectively.

Yamal LNG, which began production at the end of 2017, produced 18.8 million tonnes of LNG in 2020.

