Yamal gas pipeline halted after overnight westward flows

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - The Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline was halted on Wednesday after westbound flows overnight from Poland to Germany while Russia's Gazprom booked capacity for transit in on Wednesday night, data from pipeline operator Gascade and auction results showed.

Overnight flows via the Mallnow metering point were at about 16 million to 19 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) overnight before they were halted in the morning. There were some reverse, eastward, flows to the tune of about 5 million kWh/h for three hours before the afternoon.

Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM booking of additional transit capacity for westbound gas for the coming night was for 14.3 million kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) from 30.2 million kWh/h on offer, in addition to 20% of capacity it had booked earlier on Wednesday.

The German-Polish section of the pipeline switched into reverse mode on Dec. 21 as buyers in Poland drew on stored supplies from Germany rather than buying more Russian gas at high spot prices. NG/EU

Gazprom in recent days has intermittingly sent gas westward via the link amid high demand in Europe.

The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.

Gazprom also said on Wednesday that it was shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, another major route for Russian deliveries, in line with customers' requests.

It said the requests stood at 109.4 million cubic metres as of March 2, broadly in line with previous day's level.

Capacity nominations for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were expected to hit their highest so far in 2022 at 881,917 megawatt hours (MWh) on Wednesday.

