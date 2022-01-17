Yamal gas pipeline flows still heading eastward from Germany to Poland

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, continued to send gas eastward from Germany to Poland for a 28th successive day on Monday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Since Dec. 21, the link between Poland and Germany had been operating in reverse mode, putting upward pressure on European gas prices. NG/GB

The pipeline usually accounts for about one-sixth of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.

The reverse flows seen on Monday morning held close to the volumes of around 7 million kWh/h, the same as on the weekend and earlier in the week, and are expected to remain in reverse until the early hours of Tuesday, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.

It is not clear when the pipeline will revert to westbound flows into Germany. A source close to Gazprom said the company is expected to switch flows at some point this month, as Gazprom has paid for westbound volumes for January.

Russia has denied accusations from a number of European policymakers that it was withholding gas supplies to pressure German and European authorities to give a green light to the newly-built Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

On Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak repeated that Russia was ready to supply more gas to Europe, but only if there are new long-term contracts - a position Moscow has held since the gas crisis erupted last year.

Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, stood at 286,970 megawatt hours (MWh) on Monday.

That level was steady compared to nominations seen so far in 2022 but well below levels of more than 900,000 MWh recorded in early December, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kim Coghill)

