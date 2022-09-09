Yamal-Europe eastward gas flows rise, Nord Stream remains shut

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Friday, operator data showed, while the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained shut.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 3,924,431 kWh/h at 0900 CET, up from 2,551,986 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Russia halted flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, on Aug 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would ship 42.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday versus 42.4 mcm a day earlier.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.8 mcm on Friday, unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened to cut off Russian energy supplies to Europe if price caps are imposed on its oil and gas exports.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)

