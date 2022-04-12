Yamal eastbound gas flows up, Slovakia nominations down

Adds detail

April 12 (Reuters) - Reversed Russian gas flows along the Yamal-Europe pipeline rose on Tuesday while nominations for deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell, in line with nominations.

Eastbound flows along the Yamal into Poland from Germany via the Mallnow metering point on the border rose to 8,854,185 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) from 6,969,341 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 608,221 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, down from about 823,912 MWh on Monday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, the Interfax news agency reported, with requests standing at 74.5 million cubic metres for April 12.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were steady at 72,697,444 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason Neely)

