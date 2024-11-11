News & Insights

Yamaichi Uniheim Real Estate Reports Strong Financial Growth

November 11, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Yamaichi Uniheim Real Estate Co.,Ltd (JP:2984) has released an update.

Yamaichi Uniheim Real Estate Co., Ltd reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales almost doubling and profits rising sharply compared to the previous year. The company’s net sales reached ¥8,933 million, marking a 94.6% increase, while operating profit surged by 199.3% to ¥643 million, reflecting a robust recovery and strong market performance. This financial upswing highlights the company’s resilience and strategic growth in the real estate sector.

