News & Insights

Markets

Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles Recalled

July 14, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motors is recalling about 370 units of Personal Transportation Vehicles or PTVs citing injury or crash hazards due to sudden acceleration, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

So far, no incidents or injuries have been reported related to the recalled vehicles.

The PTVs with model year 2023 having the names Drive2 QuieTech PTV, Drive2 Powertech AC PTV, UMAX Rally 2+2 AC, Concierge 4E and Drive2 Powertech AC Li PTV come in various colors including white, blue, green and orange.

The faulty vehicles were manufactured in Japan by Yamaha Motor Powered Products Co. Ltd.

They were sold at Yamaha Golf-Car dealerships and distributors nationwide from August 2022 through March 2023 for between $6,200 and $9,700.

Consumers are requested to immediately stop using the affected vehicles and contact Yamaha for repair.

Yamaha Motors last week had recalled 11,000 units of Yamaha Golf Car, PTVs and Umax citing injury or death hazards due to faulty accelerator pedal.

John Deere in early June recalled around 1600 units of XUV590 Gator Utility Vehicles due to fire hazard.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.