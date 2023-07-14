Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles Recalled

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motors is recalling about 370 units of Personal Transportation Vehicles or PTVs citing injury or crash hazards due to sudden acceleration, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

So far, no incidents or injuries have been reported related to the recalled vehicles.

The PTVs with model year 2023 having the names Drive2 QuieTech PTV, Drive2 Powertech AC PTV, UMAX Rally 2+2 AC, Concierge 4E and Drive2 Powertech AC Li PTV come in various colors including white, blue, green and orange.

The faulty vehicles were manufactured in Japan by Yamaha Motor Powered Products Co. Ltd.

They were sold at Yamaha Golf-Car dealerships and distributors nationwide from August 2022 through March 2023 for between $6,200 and $9,700.

Consumers are requested to immediately stop using the affected vehicles and contact Yamaha for repair.

Yamaha Motors last week had recalled 11,000 units of Yamaha Golf Car, PTVs and Umax citing injury or death hazards due to faulty accelerator pedal.

John Deere in early June recalled around 1600 units of XUV590 Gator Utility Vehicles due to fire hazard.

