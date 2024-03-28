News & Insights

Markets

Yamaha Partners With Lola Cars To Develop, Supply High-Performance Electric Powertrains

March 28, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF.PK), Thursday announced its technical collaboration with Lola Cars Ltd., a British racing car development company, to develop and supply high-performance electric powertrains for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The auto-maker said that the partnership would enhance its capabilities in energy management technology.

Currently, Yamaha's stock is slipping 2.84 percent, to $8.90 on the Other OTC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.