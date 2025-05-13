Yamaha Motor Q1 Results Down, Confirms FY25 Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHY.PK) on Tuesday reported lower profit and revenues in its first quarter. Further, the Japanese automajor maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.

Shares of Yamaha Motor were losing around 2.4 percent on Tuesday's trading in Tokyo at 1,131.00 yen.

In the quarter, net income attributable to owners of parent was 30.7 billion yen, a decrease of 45.2 percent from last year. Operating income was 43.6 billion yen, down 44.1 percent year-over-year, hurt by lower motorcycle unit sales, higher R&D expenses in the company's core businesses, and an increase in labor costs and other SG&A expenses.

Revenues for the period were 625.9 billion yen, a decrease of 2.5 percent from the the previous fiscal year, mainly due to declining motorcycle unit sales in Vietnam and Brazil.

Looking ahead for the fiscal year 2025, the company continues to project net income to be 140.0 billion yen, an increase of 29.5 percent from fiscal year 2024. Annual operating income is still projected to be 230.0 billion yen, reflecting an increase of 26.7 percent from the previous fiscal year. Revenue is expected to reach 2.70 trillion yen, an increase of 4.8 percent from fiscal year 2024.

As for the full-year forecast, the company noted that there are many uncertainties in play, including the impact of tariffs, and that it is carefully assessing the situation.

