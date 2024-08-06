Yamaha Motor H1 Results Climb, Backs Positive FY View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHY.PK) on Tuesday reported higher profit and revenues in its first half. The Japanese automobile major also maintained its full-year outlook, and resolved to keep the forecast annual dividend at 50 yen per share and the interim dividend at 25 yen per share.

Shares of Yamaha Motor were up 13 percent on Tuesday's trading in Tokyo.

For the first half, net income attributable to owners of parent was 113.1 billion yen, an increase of 9.5 percent from 103.3 billion yen a year ago.

Operating income grew 9.1 percent from last year to 154.4 billion yen.

Revenues for the period were 1.35 trillion yen, up 10 percent from prior year's 1.23 trillion yen. Domestic revenues grew 3.2 percent and international revenues went up 9.7 percent.

In core business of motorcycles, increased sales of premium models in emerging markets and other factors helped to grow revenues and profits.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect net income of 175.0 billion yen for the year, up 10.5 percent from last year; operating income of 260.0 billion yen, up 6.6 percent, and revenue of 2.60 trillion yen, a growth of 7.7 percent.

In Tokyo, Yamaha Motor shares closed Tuesday's trading at 1,208 yen, up 13.16 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.