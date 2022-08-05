Yamaha Motor H1 Net Sales Up 16.2%; Revises FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (YAMHF.PK) reported H1 net sales of 1,068.9 billion yen, an increase of 16.2% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Ordinary income was 115.4 billion yen, an increase of 0.4 billion yen or 0.3%, and net income attributable to owners of parent was 83.0 billion yen, a decrease of 10.1 billion yen or 10.8%.

In light of continued cost reductions and the depreciating trend of the yen, the company has revised its forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

The company now expects FY net sales to be 2,200 billion yen, an increase of 200.0 billion yen or 10.0% from the initial forecast. FY net income attributable to owners of parent is currently expected to be 14.0 billion yen, an increase of 15.0 billion yen or 11.5% from the initial forecast.

