Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) closed at $24.84, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 21.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.93 billion, down 0.88% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.24% lower within the past month. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.57.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.