Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) closed at $24.35, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.93% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 13.48% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.93 billion, down 0.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.24% lower. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.31, so we one might conclude that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YAMHF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

