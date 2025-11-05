Yamaha Motor 9-Month Results Down, Maintains FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHY.PK, 7272.T) on Wednesday reported sharply lower profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2025 with weak revenues. Further, the Japanese automajor maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.

In Tokyo, the shares were gaining around 0.2 percent to trade at 1,114.00 yen.

In the nine-month period, net income attributable to owners of parent fell 68.1 percent to 43.39 billion yen from last year's 136.06 billion yen. Earnings per share plunged to 44.60 yen from 138.45 yen a year ago.

Operating profit was 112.43 billion yen, down 44.1 percent from 200.98 billion yen last year.

Revenues for the period were 1.91 trillion yen, a decrease of 3.4 percent from the the previous year's 1.98 billion yen.

The company noted that declining unit sales in the Marine Products business's personal watercraft and Outdoor Land Vehicle business led to lower revenues.

Looking ahead for the fiscal year 2025, the company continues to project attributable net profit to decrease 58.4 percent to 45 billion yen or 46.34 yen per basic share.

Revenues are still projected to edge down 0.2 percent year-on-year to 2.57 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.