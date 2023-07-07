Yamaha Golf Car Recalls Model Year 2023 Golf Cars, PTVs, Umax

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motors is recalling 11,000 units of Yamaha Golf Car, Personal Transportation Vehicles or PTVs and Umax citing injury or death hazards due to faulty accelerator pedal, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The accelerator spring can get dislodged, permitting the accelerator pedal to not return to its resting position posing crash, injury or death hazards. So far, no incidents or injuries have been reported related to the recalled vehicles.

The Golf Car and Personal Transportation vehicles with model year 2023 come in various colors including white, blue, green and orange. The name of the model is located on the left and right side of the cart and the serial number can be found on the frame under the operator's seat.

The faulty vehicles were manufactured in Japan by Yamaha Motor Powered Products Co. Ltd.

They were sold at Yamaha Golf-Car dealerships and distributors nationwide from August 2022 through March 2023 for between $6,200 and $9,700.

Consumers are requested to immediately stop using the affected vehicles and contact Yamaha for a free inspection and repair.

In recent recalls involving vehicles, John Deere in early June recalled around 1600 units of XUV590 Gator Utility Vehicles due to fire hazard.

Textron Specialized Vehicles also recalled about 8,350 units of Arctic Cat 8000 Snowmobiles for the same concern.

