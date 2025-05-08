Markets

Yamaha FY25 Profit Decline; Sees Higher Profit, Weak Revenues In FY26

May 08, 2025 — 05:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Corp. (7951.T, YAMCF), a manufacturer of musical instruments and audio equipment, on Thursday announced that profit and revenue dropped in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year. For fiscal 2026, the company projects higher profit, despite lower revenues.

In the year 2025, net profit declined 55% to 13.4 billion yen from 29.6 billion yen in the previous year.

Core operating profit, however, increased 9.1 percent to 36.7 billion yen from 33.7 billion yen in the previous year. Core operating profit margin improved to 7.9 percent from 7.3 percent last year.

Revenue edged down 0.2 percent in the year to 462.1 billion yen from 462.9 billion yen last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company expects net profit at 28.5 billion yen, up 113.5 percent year-over-year.

The company expects core operating profit for the year 2026 at 40 billion yen, up 8.9 percent.

Meanwhile, revenues are expected to be down 1.5 percent to 455 billion yen.

On Thursday, Yamaha had closed 1.19% lesser at $1034 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

