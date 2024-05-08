YAMAHA FY24 Profit Declines; Revenue Up 2.5%

(RTTNews) - YAMAHA (YAMHF.PK) reported fiscal 2024 profit to owners of parent of 29.6 billion yen, a decline of 22.4% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 175.68 yen compared to 222.64 yen. Core operating profit was 33.6 billion yen, down 26.6% from previous year. Fiscal 2024 revenue was 462.9 billion yen, up 2.5% from last year.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 206.86 yen; profit to owners of parent of 34.0 billion yen; and revenue of 465.0 billion yen.

