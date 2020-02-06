Yamaha Corp. 9-month Profit Declines; Lowers FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Corp. (YAMHF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the nine-month period was 32.72 billion yen, down 2.8 percent from 33.66 billion yen in the year-ago period. Basic profit per share was 183.48 yen, compared to 185.08 yen per share last year.

Operating profit for the period also declined 2.8 percent to 44.04 billion yen from 45.29 billion in the prior-year period.

Revenue for the nine months decreased 2.7 percent to 322.62 billion yen from 331.71 billion yen a year ago.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Yamaha Corp. lowered its outlook to reflect the sales trends through the third quarter and incorporating a level of uncertainty about the future outlook such as concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus in China.

The company now projects full-year revenue of 425.0 billion yen, core operating profit of 50.0 billion yen and profit attributable to owner of the parent of 39.5 billion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.