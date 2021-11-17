Yamaha Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for YAMHF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Yamaha Mtr CO (Symbol: YAMHF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.22, changing hands as low as $25.96 per share. Yamaha Mtr CO shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YAMHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YAMHF's low point in its 52 week range is $18.57 per share, with $31.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.05.

