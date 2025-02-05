Yamaha 9-month Profit Declines, Revenue Up 2.6%; Revises FY25 Earnings Forecast

(RTTNews) - Yamaha (YAMHF.PK) reported that its nine-month profit to owners of parent was 14.29 billion yen, a decline of 31.0% from last year. Earnings per share was 29.13 yen compared to 40.84 yen. Core operating profit was 31.93 billion yen, up 14.9%. For the nine month period, revenue was 350.69 billion yen, up 2.6% from last year.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 27.66 yen, core operating profit of 33.0 billion yen, and revenue of 460.0 billion yen. Previously, the company anticipated: basic earnings per share of 36.82 yen, and core operating profit of 37.0 billion yen. The company maintained its full-year revenue forecast.

