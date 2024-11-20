News & Insights

Yamae Group Sees Surge in Net Sales Amid Profit Challenges

November 20, 2024 — 07:53 pm EST

YAMAE GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. (JP:7130) has released an update.

Yamae Group Holdings reported a significant 55.2% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 479.8 billion yen, despite a 9% decline in operating profit. The company achieved a 6.5% rise in profit attributable to owners, amounting to 4.2 billion yen. However, comprehensive income dropped sharply by 56.1% to 2.8 billion yen compared to the same period last year.

